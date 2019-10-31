Deputies search for 3 suspects in Arvin home burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to identify three people captured on camera suspected of burglarizing a home in the Arvin area.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the home was burglarized Wednesday, Oct. 30 sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Suspect #2 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Suspect #3 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

The three suspects appear to be young males, possibly in their late teens to early 20s. The sheriff’s office did not provide further descriptions for the suspects.

The three got away in a Toyota Tacoma truck that had damage on the passenger’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.