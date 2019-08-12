Deputies: Woman arrested after trying to stab and run over victim

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested a woman they say tried stabbing and running over another person before driving through a fence and into a residence.

There were several children in the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Lanesha Monique Martin, deputies said, and also at the property she drove onto.

Martin was arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment stemming from Friday’s domestic disturbance in the 2800 block of 57th Street West, according to sheriff’s officials.

