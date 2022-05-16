BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding a dead man near railroad tracks early Monday morning in Oildale.

KCSO deputies responded to a call regarding a man down in the 1400 block of N. Chester Avenue at 2:40 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a dead man near the railroad tracks at N. Chester Avenue and Norris Road.

The man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His identity will be released at a later date by the Coroner’s Office.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation and do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.