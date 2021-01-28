Deputies find 40 pounds of meth hidden in pickup truck, make 2 arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested two men and seized 40 pounds of methamphetamine found hidden in a pickup truck Wednesday.

KCSO says the deputies pulled over the driver of a pickup truck for a traffic violation at Oswell Street and Highway 58. After searching the truck they found the 40 pounds of meth in the rear passenger compartment.

Officials said deputies arrested two Riverside men: Benjamin Aguilar-Morales, 36 and Jose Bautista-Arias, 36.

The two were booked into the Kern County for conspiracy, drug possession and transporting a controlled substance for sales.