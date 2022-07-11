BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East area deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Mojave, Calif. on July 11, according to a press release sent from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, deputies were dispatched at about 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Inyo Street.

The deputies contacted the victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer, according to the release.

The release says, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.