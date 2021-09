BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person armed with a handgun robbed a store on Niles Street last month and deputies are asking for help identifying them.

The robbery happened at a Metro PCS store, and deputies say the perpetrator left on a motorcycle described as a red 2019 Honda CBR 650F. The robber wore a black helmet with a green “Hulk” sticker on the back.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.