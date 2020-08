BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted for stealing grapes from a vineyard.

The theft happened Monday near Enos Lane and Sullivan Road, deputies said.



Anyone with information about the thief or the vehicle they were in is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. Reference case number 2020-00114839.