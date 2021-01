BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warrant is out for a man identified as a material witness in a court case, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies are asking for help finding Jose Carlos Soto Jr., 30, listed as 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The court case was not described in a sheriff’s release.

Anyone with information regarding Soto’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.