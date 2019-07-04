Deputies arrest man accused of operating drug house in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a 35-year-old Lake Isabella man Tuesday who tried to run away from arrest and believed to have been operating a drug house.

Deputies say they arrested Michael Camit on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said, deputies tried to pull Camit over on a motorcycle near Webb and Clark streets in Lake Isabella, but stopped the motorcycle at his home nearby.

KCSO says Camit tried to run and threw his helmet on the ground, but deputies found three ounces of methamphetamine inside it.

During a search of his home, deputies say they found two handguns, several rounds of ammunition, a stolen moped, evidence of methamphetamine sales and $600. Camit is believed to have been operating a drug house.

Camit was arrested and booked into jail on various charges including drug, firearms and possession of a stolen vehicle.