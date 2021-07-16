Deputies arrest 27 in operation targeting area of Olive and Knudsen drives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies made 27 arrests Thursday in an operation targeting Olive and Knudsen drives, which officials say has become a high-crime area.

The arrests were on felony and misdemeanor warrants and open charges, with several related to weapon and drug offenses, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Items seized included four stolen vehicles, fentanyl, methamphetamine, brass knuckles, tear gas, stun gun and burglary tools.

This was the second saturation patrol operation to take place in that area in recent weeks.

