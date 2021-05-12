Deputies arrest 2 in shooting that damaged vehicles, homes in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who deputies say fired shots in East Bakersfield that struck vehicles and homes have been arrested on multiple weapons and drug offenses.

Felix Abel Guterriez, 34, and Elizabeth Cardenas, 30, both of Bakersfield, were arrested Tuesday after deputies served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Fillmore Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

The two are suspects in a shooting that took place April 28 in the area of Oregon Street and West Drive, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle was identified and located at the Fillmore Avenue residence, deputies said.

Deputies found a self-assembled “ghost” handgun and numerous rounds of ammunition in the residence consistent with rounds located at the scene of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. They also found 20 pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of heroin and about 1,000 fentanyl pills.

For other local crime stories, click on the following:

A Bakersfield man said he went “a little overboard” in tying up and hitting his roommate with a machete and stick.

Kern County Park Rangers will be stepping up enforcement at Panorama and Heritage Parks starting Thursday as part of Operation Safe Park.

Angelique Nash, who was convicted of murder eight years ago in the death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, was resentenced Tuesday to time served due to a change in state law.