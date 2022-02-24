Josie Peterson could spend the rest of her life in a state mental hospital.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano woman who pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the slaying of her mother was sentenced Thursday to a state mental hospital.

Josie Peterson, 52, entered the plea last month after attorneys agreed she was insane at the time of the killing. She could spend the rest of her life in a mental institution.

Peterson was arrested July 31, 2018, after police found Eufracia Alba Petersen dead on the kitchen floor of her home on Thomas Way. A bloody metal cane lay near her head, according to court documents.

“My mother tried to attack me,” Peterson told police according to the documents. She gave rambling answers when questioned about what happened.

Her brother told police she’s schizophrenic and may have stopped taking medication, the documents said. He said Peterson and his mother lived together and fought often.