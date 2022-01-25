Delano woman pleads no contest to murder in death of 77-year-old mother

Josie Peterson could spend the rest of her life in a state mental hospital.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree murder in the slaying of her mother in a plea deal where attorneys agreed she was insane at the time.

A sentencing hearing has been set for next month for Josie Peterson, 52, who could spend the rest of her life confined to a state mental institution. Peterson told Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey she understood the terms of the deal.

Peterson was arrested July 31, 2018, after police found Eufracia Alba Petersen dead on the kitchen floor of her home on Thomas Way. A metal cane lay near her head, both the cane and head bloodied, according to court documents.

“My mother tried to attack me,” Peterson told police according to the documents. She gave rambling answers when questioned about what happened.

Her brother told police she’s schizophrenic and may have stopped taking medication, the documents said. He said Peterson and his mother lived together and fought often, both verbally and physically.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24.