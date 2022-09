BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week.

Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed.

Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead 20 minutes later, officials said.

Delano police are investigating.