BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Delano was determined to have acted in self-defense, according to police.

Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said Wednesday the case against Juan Pedro Gonzalez was submitted to the District Attorney’s office but his actions could not be determined to be anything other than self-defense.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the case was sent back to police for further investigation.

Gonzalez, 31, is currently listed in custody but pending release, according to inmate records.

Gonzalez was arrested Friday in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, 50, found stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street. Police said the men had prior altercations.