Inmate at Delano prison died Sunday following assault

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died after he was assaulted by other inmates Sunday morning, prison officials said.

Prison staff saw two inmates attacking a third around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The attackers ignored commands to stop, and officers used less-than-lethal force to end the assault, according to the release.

The man who was attacked was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m.

Andrew Guzman and Andre Ortega, both 35, have been identified as suspects, the release says. Prison staff recovered two inmate-manufactured weapons from the scene.

No staff members were injured.

Guzman and Ortega are both serving life terms, Guzman for a rape conviction from Los Angeles County and Ortega for a murder conviction from San Joaquin County.

