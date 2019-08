DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are planning a DUI checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Police said the checkpoint will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Motorists caught driving under the influence face jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.