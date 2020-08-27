Delano police stun, arrest knife-wielding man near school, calm and disarm man with replica firearm in separate incidents this week

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two situations this week involving people armed with apparent weapons were resolved without violence, Delano police said.

The first occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday when officers were dispatched to Nueva Vista Elementary School to a report of a man brandishing a knife and making gestures as if he was in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived to find a man matching the description provided by school officials walking into the North Kern Cemetery.

The man was armed with a 10-inch knife and ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon and surrender, police said. The man aggressively advanced toward officers, police said, and an officer used a Taser on him. He was taken into custody with no injuries to either officers or himself, police said.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched to Albany Park to a report of a man brandishing a gun at people. The first officer to arrive located the man, who began running toward the officer with an unknown object visible in his waistband.

The man stopped running toward the officer after multiple commands to stop, according to police. He went to a park bench and sat down, and another person told officers the man was deaf and had disabilities.

Officers calmed the man and removed a replica firearm from his waistband, police said. No force was used, and the man was released to family members.