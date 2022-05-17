DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is connected to a string of robberies earlier this month.

On May 7 around 9:02 p.m., DPD officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Fastrip at 466 Cecil Avenue.

About 5 minutes later, officers were dispatched to Sinclair at 465 11th Avenue for reports of another robbery.

Upon investigation, officers determined both robberies were committed by the same person.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, and armed with a handgun. Surveillance footage shows the man was wearing a blue baseball cap with sunglasses on top and a white long-sleeve shirt wrapped around his face, a blue long-sleeve shirt with a decorative pattern, a white undershirt, blue pants and black shoes.

DPD said “the suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” in a social media post.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Santos at 661-720-5516 or DPD at 661-721-3369.