Delano police search for 2 people suspected in Smart & Final robbery

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say they are looking for two people who stole from a Smart & Final and assaulted store workers as they got away.

On November 26, 2019, Delano officers were dispatched to the Smart & Final Store, on the 1700 block of High Street, regarding a robbery. The male, wearing a red cap, burgundy sweater and black shorts, along with the female with braided hair, wearing a black and white jacket and black leggings, stole merchandise from the business and assaulted store employees as they left the store. The suspects fled in a white Chevy Malibu.If you can identify the suspects seen in the video you are encouraged to call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377 or the TipLine at (661) 721-3369. Posted by Delano Police Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

If you recognize the two suspects you are asked to call Delano police at 661-721-3377 or the TipLine at 661-721-3369