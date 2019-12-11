Delano police search for 2 people suspected in Smart & Final robbery

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say they are looking for two people who stole from a Smart & Final and assaulted store workers as they got away.
Police said they the robbery happened on Nov. 26 at the store in the 1700 block of High Street.
Police say a man and woman got out with items from store and took off in a white Chevy Malibu.
The man was described as wearing a red cap, burgundy sweater and black shorts. The woman was described wearing a black and white jacket and black leggings.
If you recognize the two suspects you are asked to call Delano police at 661-721-3377 or the TipLine at 661-721-3369