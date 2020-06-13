UPDATE: Delano police arrest arson suspect

UPDATE: Delano police said officers arrested a man accused of setting multiple fires around the city since Wednesday.

Delano police said they arrested Jose Maria Leon Bojorquez, 37, sometime on Friday.

Jose Maria Leon Bojorquez, 37 / Phroto: Delano Police Department

The department said Bojorquez was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle after setting fire to a trash bin.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Delano are asking for help to identify an arson suspect seen on surveillance video setting a fire outside a business early Thursday morning.

The department said the video shows the fire being set at around 4 a.m. in the 11000 block of Garzoli Avenue and believes the person in the video is also responsible for other fires in the city.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity or any information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3369.