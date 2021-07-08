Delano police issue 7 citations, seize several pounds of illegal fireworks during July 4 operation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department issued seven citations and seized several pounds of illegal fireworks during a July 4 operation.

The department said it worked with the Kern County Fire Department for the operation, which resulted in responses to 95 fireworks-related calls between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday. The department said calls for service were significantly down compared to 2020, which recorded 172 fireworks-related calls.

“We believe educating the public and implementing…the Kern County Administrative Citation assisted with the decline of calls for service this Fourth of July,” DPD said.

The seven citations that were issued were for offenses related to possession and hosting of illegal fireworks, the department said. The county penalty is $1,500.

Illegal fireworks that were seized by DPD officers were later relinquished to KCFD for destruction, according to the department.

“We are fortunate there were no injuries or structure fires related to the use of illegal fireworks,” DPD said.