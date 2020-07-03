UPDATE: Two killed in Delano shooting were 11 and 12 year old girls, 3 others injured

UPDATE (July 3): The two girls killed in the mass shooting were 11 and 12 years old. The three others were adults, according to Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday evening that has left two people dead and three others wounded. Delano police chief Robert Nevarez said the shooting was likely gang related.

Nevarez said the five people were shot in the 2100 block of Oleander Street at around 7:30 p.m. Some kind of a gathering was taking place at the home when shots were fired.

The three people who were wounded suffered non-life threatening wounds, Nevarez said.

The two people who were killed were described as females, but their ages were not immediately known. Detectives remain at the scene as the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.