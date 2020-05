WASCO, Calif. (KGET) - The Kern County Sheriffs Office has confirmed a stabbing investigation led to a deadly officer-involved shooting. KCSO says deputies responded to the 900 block of 16th Street in Wasco around 3:30 Thursday morning for reports of a stabbing.

Deputies made contact with the two women in the apartment who had been stabbed multiple times, and soon came into contact with the 20-year-old suspect, who was armed. This led to an officer-invovled shooting, and the suspect died from his wounds at the scene. The two women were taken to a local hospital for care, and one of them is in critical condition, at last check.