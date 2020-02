BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Pacino Court near Stine Road around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Police have released few details about the case. It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information is currently available.