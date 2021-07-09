Delano police asking for public’s help in solving 1994 cold case

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the cold-case murder of a 93-year-old man.

The body of Francisco Martinez was found inside his apartment on Feb. 1, 1994. Police say it appears someone forced their way inside and beat Martinez to death.

“Francisco’s wounds were so severe that he asphyxiated due to blood obstructing his airway. Francisco was last seen in front of his apartment reading a newspaper. He was brutally murdered at 93 years old,” said Detective Santos.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call DPD at 661-721-3369.