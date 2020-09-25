Delano police ask for help locating vehicle possibly involved in shooting

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police are asking for help to find a truck that may have been involved in a shooting that wounded a man last week.

Delano police said a shooting wounded a man on Sept. 18 at around 9:30 p.m. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed as stable.

The department said investigators were able to identify a pickup truck seen on surveillance cameras that may have been involved. The truck was described as dark-colored, slightly lifted with a running board, rear tinted windows, black rims and blue headlights.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the truck is asked to call Delano police at 661-721-3377 or call anonymously to its TIP-LINE at 661-721-3369.