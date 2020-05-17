Delano police arrest man on suspicion of rape

Jermaine Franklin Porter, 33 / Photo: Delano Police Department

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say they have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Officials say the department began an investigation on May 12 to a reported rape of the 14-year-old girl and identified Jermaine Franklyn Porter, 33, as a suspect.

On Friday, Delano police say they tracked Porter to an area near Avenue 8 and Road 192. They say Porter tried to escape officers by running into nearby orchards, but he was quickly captured and arrested.

Porter was booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple felonies including rape and sexual assault, and a previous unrelated warrant.

