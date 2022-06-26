BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department has taken to social media to debunk a post alerting residents of an alleged attack against a woman last week.

On Saturday, the Delano Police Department said a post circulating on social media reported a “33-year-old single mom” was stabbed by two men “several days ago.”

The post depicted a Black man and a white man who posed as homeless people asking for help, as the alleged attackers, and warned residents to be on the lookout for them and to alert law enforcement if the men were seen.

The department said it did not receive a report of an attack against a woman, and is currently not investigating any similar alleged incident within its jurisdiction. The two men pictured in the post are not under investigation, the department also said.

Residents are encouraged to report similar crimes and any other crime to the Delano Police Department or nearest law enforcement agency.