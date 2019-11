A woman was caught on camera stealing a package off the porch of a Delano residence.

On Nov. 6, 2019, an unknown woman walked up to a residence in the 1700 block of Vassar Drive and stole a package.

In the video you can see she was the passenger in a dark colored and lowered pickup truck.

If you have any information on the incident or can identify the woman in this video, please call the Delano Police Department TipLine at 661-721-3369.