Delano men arrested by Tulare Deputies in months-long drug investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Delano in a months-long drug investigation on Monday.

TCSO Deputies had been investigating the men over illegal drug activity in and out of Tulare County over the past few months. They served search warrants in the 400 block of Via De Moreno and 300 block of Calle Diego Street in Delano on Monday. During the search, deputies found seven guns, a little more than one pound of meth, one ounce of cocaine, about 5,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in cash.

Reynaldo Nunez Ontiveros

TCSO Deputies arrested Reynaldo Nunez Ontiveros, 36, for possession and transportation of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics for sales. Ontiveros was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Facility.

Hector Medel

TCSO Deputies also arrested Hector Medel, 21, for possession and transportation of methamphetamine and cocaine and possession of narcotics for sales. Medel was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Facility.

TCSO said the cases are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thigpin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Anonymous information can also be sent in by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.