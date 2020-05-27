Delano market accused of selling surgical masks at double original cost will not face charges following DA’s review

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of a Delano market who police say bought surgical masks near the start of the coronavirus outbreak then sold them for twice their original price committed no crime.

Delano Super Plus did not engage in price gouging because that statute involves those who sell a certain product before an emergency then increase the price of that same product by more than 10 percent after an emergency, according to the District Attorney’s office.

In this case, the market had not sold the masks prior to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 4 declaration of emergency.

“The price gouging statute, when passed, specifically did not prohibit new sellers entering the market after the declaration of emergency or otherwise regulate the prices of new sellers who so enter the market,” said District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.

The act of acquiring emergency supplies and selling them at high profits after a declaration of emergency is commonly referred to as “profiteering,” Kinzel said. It’s not outlawed by the price gouging statute, and was not illegal at the time of the market’s alleged actions.

On April 3, Newsom addressed profiteering when he issued an executive order capping the profit that new sellers of emergency supplies may charge for items.

Specifically, the governor said the price shall not be “unconscionably excessive,” which he defined as more than 50 percent greater than what the seller paid for the item, or more than 50 percent greater than the total cost of producing and selling the item.

A violation of that order could, like the price gouging statute, be punished as a misdemeanor.

“We have spent considerable time and effort to help educate businesses on the legalities of price gouging and profiteering, including responding to complaints about specific businesses and educating owners about potential issues with violations of the statute or order,” Kinzel said. “As the statute only comes into play during a declared emergency, there are many businesses who were unaware of the specifics of the statute, and we have attempted to educate local businesses and law enforcement on the intricacies of the statute.”

Kinzel said there are cases where customers believe a business has engaged in price gouging because a product is being sold at a higher price. However, if the business’s costs of acquiring a product have increased it is allowed to sell that product at a higher than normal price to receive a reasonable return for its investment.