Delano man with multiple felony convictions sentenced for having firearm

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man was sentenced to 57 months in prison today for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

On the evening of April 28, 2021, Christopher Howard, 33, was stopped by police officers and at the time was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, additional ammo and a loaded high-capacity magazine, according to court documents.

Howard cannot possess firearms or ammunition due to multiple felony convictions, according to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. He has convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, escape, and two convictions for second-degree burglary.

Howard’s sentence consists of 57 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delano Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Baker.