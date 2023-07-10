BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for the distribution of over 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

Ernesto Zibray, 34, was charged in part of Operation Red Reaper, which was a multiagency operation that resulted in charging 23 people in three federal cases, according to officials.

Officials say Zibray distributed two pounds of methamphetamine and other substances to a co-defendant on May 6, 2019, while he was on probation. During a traffic stop, investigators stopped a car in which the co-defendant was traveling and found the methamphetamine.

Operation Red Reaper was a months-long investigation that found evidence that the Nuestra Familia prison gang and its associates were responsible for trafficking methamphetamine and violent crimes in Tulare and Kings counties.