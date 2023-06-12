BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 34-year-old man accused of spray-painting racial slurs on New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano has pleaded no contest to all charges.

Kyle Sison pleaded no contest Monday to a hate crime of vandalizing a church, felony vandalism and damaging a property to violate civil rights, according to the Superior Court website. He is scheduled for sentencing July 25.

Sison, who lives within a mile of the church, was arrested last year in connection with incidents in which racial slurs were spray-painted on windows, signs and chairs, actions an investigator surmised were committed “based on his hate towards the Black community,” court filings said. Damage was estimated in excess of $10,000.

Nazi-related clothing, flags and stickers were found in Sison’s home, filings said. Sison made bizarre statements to investigators, claiming the vandal seen on surveillance footage was a clone of him, according to the documents.