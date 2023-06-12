BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to all charges filed against him in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Delano back in 2014.

The move came after Rodrigo Munoz Perez, 57, was assigned a courtroom for trial Monday morning. He faces up to 125 years to life in prison plus seven years and four months, said his public defender T. Alan Rogers.

“He wanted to avoid putting the victim through trial and took responsibility for things he did,” Rogers said.

Perez was charged after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, according to court documents. He was arrested last year in Contra Costa County on attempted rape and other charges in a separate case and his DNA was uploaded to a national database, leading to the positive hit in the Delano case.

He pleaded no contest to 14 felonies, among them kidnapping to commit rape and assault with the intent to commit rape. Sentencing is set for September.

On Aug. 1, 2014, the girl was walking to school down 8th Avenue between High and Main streets when Perez grabbed her from behind and pulled her into an alley. He forced her to a spot between two buildings, covered her mouth, bound her hands and sexually assaulted her.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby business captured a man forcing the girl into the alley, police reports said. The man left a few minutes later and headed south, and the girl left shortly afterward and got help.

She told police she didn’t get a good look at her assailant. She said he threatened to kill her family if she told anyone what happened, according to the documents.