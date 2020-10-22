Delano man holding replica gun arrested on drug charges

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man holding a replica AK-47 while walking down a street Wednesday morning was arrested on drug charges.

Police said Rodrigo Lopez Pina was under the influence of drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia when they contacted him after receiving an anonymous call. Officers convinced him to drop the gun, which was determined to be a replica firearm with the orange tip removed and other modifications that made it look realistic, according to the Delano Police Department.

