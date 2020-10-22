Delano man holding replica gun arrested on drug charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused of driving into a crowd of protesters in downtown Bakersfield has been placed in a mental health diversion program and criminal proceedings against him have been suspended.

Michael Tran was found eligible for the program Tuesday after he was evaluated by Kern Behavioral Health's Adult Transition Team, said Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the District Attorney's office. The program requires compliance with the terms of mental health providers and staying out of legal trouble during the two-year diversion term.