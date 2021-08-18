Delano man convicted of murder in deadly 2018 DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been convicted of murder for a 2018 crash in which prosecutors say he drove at high speeds with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.

A Kern County jury found Cristian Avalos, 27, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Pablo Villarreal Garcia, 28. He faces a life term in prison.

The night of Oct. 28, 2018, Avalos drove a Chevy Camaro east on Panama Lane at speeds reaching 107 mph when he ran a red light at the Highway 99 northbound offramp, according to prosecutors and court documents.

The Camaro crashed into a Honda Civic, killing its driver, Villarreal Garcia, and seriously injuring a passenger, documents said.

Avalos and a passenger in the Camaro were taken to Kern Medical with minor injuries.

Avalos had a blood alcohol level of 0.24 percent, three times the state legal limit of 0.08 percent, prosecutors said.

According to the documents, Avalos swore at hospital staff and boasted, “I have a pretty good lawyer, that’s all.”

The jury also found Avalos guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two DUI-related offenses and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 14.

