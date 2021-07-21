Delano man arrested in theft of ag equipment in Tulare County

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of agriculture equipment in Tulare County on Monday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said just before 8 a.m., deputies were sent to a property in a rural area south of Allensworth after receiving a report of a burglary. A Honda 4-wheeler, agricultural equipment and chemicals were taken.

Deputies determined that 27-year-old Jaime Martinez was a person of interest and attempted to contact him at his residence in Delano, according to TCSO. The department said deputies saw a man run away from the residence. Two other people inside the residence were detained.

TCSO said many of the stolen items were found in the residence and returned to the owner. Martinez and 21-year-old Pixley resident Jairo Sierra Lopez were arrested for theft-related offenses.