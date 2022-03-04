BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Shafter Police Department identified Brayan Morales, 20, of Delano in connection to Wasco shootings in December and February and was arrested Thursday.

Morales was identified as a suspect related to the shooting on Dec. 27 near the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street and a shooting during a robbery on 8th Street near E Street on Feb. 9, according to KCSO. He was arrested on 12th Street near Albany Street in Delano and booked into the Kern County Jail.

When deputies arrested Morales, he was in possession of a gun believed to be used in both incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morales faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, and conspiracy.

If you have information regarding either of these incidents, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or to remain anonymous call the Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.