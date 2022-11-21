BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police.

The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13.

Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. According to police, several shots were fired toward a room and several vehicles at the motel. The gunman fled following the shooting.

Cervantes was identified as the suspect in the shooting, police said. According to police, Cervantes was involved in an argument with several people in one of the rooms before the shooting.

Porterville police said detectives tracked Cervantes to his home and arrested on Nov. 18. Investigators say they searched Cervantes’ home and found two other handguns and several rounds of ammunition inside.

Cervantes was booked into a Tulare County jail on multiple weapons charges, officials said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Porterville police at 559-782-7400.