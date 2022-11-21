BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm following a brief pursuit.

Officials said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street on Nov. 19 at around 7:50 p.m. According to police, the driver did not stop and led officers a short pursuit that ended in the 2000 block of Kalibo Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as Diego Antonio Perez, 31, of Delano. The department said officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock handgun. The firearm was not registered and Perez is a convicted felon, officials said.

Delano police said Perez also had an active misdemeanor warrant in Tulare County.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple weapons and gang-related charges, and is being held on $205,000 bail, inmate records showed.

Perez is due in court in Kern County on Tuesday.