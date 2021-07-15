Delano man arrested for animal cruelty after 4 dead horses found at his property: Tulare County sheriff

PORTERVILLE, Calif (KGET) — A Delano man was arrested for animal cruelty after Tulare County deputies found four dead horses at his property in Porterville, authorities said.

Tulare County officials said deputies arrested Juan Vega Ponce, 53 for animal cruelty.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were called Thursday afternoon to a property in the 1700 block of Tyler Street in Porterville for a report of four dead yearling horses and a very sick mule.

According to a statement, detectives did not find water for the animals at the property and allege Ponce had not checked on the animals in the last 10 days and ran out of water for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously through email at tcso@tipnow.com.