Delano man accused of exposing himself in fitness center parking lot

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in connection with an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a fitness center.

Officers were called Monday to the Planet Fitness at 625 Cecil Ave. and spoke to a person who described a vehicle driven by a man who exposed himself, according to the Delano Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ivan Hernandez Munguia and arrested him Wednesday, police said. He has bailed out of custody, according to court records.