BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate pleaded no contest Wednesday to strangling his cellmate in March of 2022.

Jorge L. Mendoza, 28, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, court records show. Charges of murder and assault by a life prisoner were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 8.

On the afternoon of March 30, 2022, prison staff were conducting a routine security check when they came to the cell housing Mendoza and Juan E. Mendoza, according to reports filed by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The men were not related.

A guard couldn’t see Juan Mendoza and asked where he was. Jorge Mendoza said his cellmate was sleeping and he didn’t want to disturb him, according to the documents.

Guards placed Jorge Mendoza in handcuffs and confined him to a shower area while they investigated. They found Juan Mendoza face down on his bunk, documents said.

“He is cold!” an officer shouted when he examined Juan Mendoza’s body.

Staff began CPR and called an ambulance, which arrived about 22 minutes after officers first checked the cell, according to the reports. A paramedic pronounced Juan Mendoza dead.

It was later determined Juan Mendoza died by ligature strangulation.

At the time of the killing, Jorge Mendoza was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a case out of Monterey County. Juan Mendoza was admitted to CDCR in February 2020 from San Bernardino County with a six-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder and personal use of a dangerous weapon.