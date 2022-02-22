Delano inmate pleads guilty to EDD fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Daryol Richmond, 31, admitted to stealing personal identifying information then giving it to co-conspirators both in and out of prison through emails and phone calls, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. The co-conspirators filed applications for unemployment insurance falsely stating they worked as clothing merchants and handymen and were unemployed due to the pandemic.

Richmond said he was responsible for $1.4 million in fraudulent claims, the release says. Charges are pending against other defendants including Telvin Breaux, 29, an inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.