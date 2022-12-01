BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three years before his arrest on hate crime charges, a Delano man punched his 83-year-old grandfather and beat him with a dining room chair.

Kyle Sison told police he became annoyed with his grandfather and admitted hitting him. The grandfather suffered injuries to his face, a cut to his left ear and bruising to his rib area, Delano police reported.

Sison pleaded no contest to an elder abuse charge and was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation.

The 33-year-old is accused violating his probation terms with his arrest last month in connection to the repeated vandalism of New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano. Sison is suspected of spray-painting racist remarks in incidents that occurred July 17, Aug. 30 and the weekend of Nov. 20-21.

Sison is charged with a hate crime of vandalizing a church, vandalism with damage of $400 or more and damaging a property to violate civil rights. He’s held on $500,000 bail and due back in court Monday.

In the 2019 case, the grandfather told police he is afraid of Sison. He said Sison harasses and takes advantage of him because of his age, according to court filings.

The grandfather said he and his wife had allowed Sison to live in their home rent-free. A judge issued an emergency protective order after the assault barring Sison from going near his grandparents and directing him to move out.