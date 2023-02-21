BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has determined there is enough evidence for the case to proceed against a man charged with hate crime offenses in the repeated vandalism of a Delano Church.

Kyle Sison, 33, was ordered to trial on charges of vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism of more than $400, and damaging property to violate civil rights following a preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to court records. He’s due back in court on March 2.

Sison is accused of vandalizing the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church on July 17, Aug. 30, and Nov. 18. A racial slur had been spray-painted “throughout the entire church,” a detective wrote in a court filing.

Police found Nazi-related clothing, flags, and stickers inside Sison’s home, and he told investigators he finds neo-Nazis “fascinating,” reports say. He lives near the church, and surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing clothing identical to what Sison was found wearing, documents said.