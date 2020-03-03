Deja Vu strip club burglarized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a strip club, according to police.

The burglary occurred at about 6:05 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Deja Vu in the 1500 block of Golden State Avenue, police said.

The burglar is described as black, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, slim build, late 20s, black hair, black facial hair and was wearing a light-colored “Titans” sweatshirt, light-colored sweats and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.