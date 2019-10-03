Defense seeks to have DA’s office removed from torture, kidnapping case over alleged withheld information

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Defense lawyers are seeking to have the Kern County District Attorney’s office removed from a case where they allege a prosecutor failed to disclose information regarding the “dishonesty/credibility” of a sheriff’s investigator who was placed on paid administrative leave.

In a motion filed Sept. 24, attorneys say prosecutor Courtney Lewis did not turn over a memo to the defense that she wrote to her supervisors 2 1/2 years ago regarding the credibility of sheriff’s Detective Dustin Contreras, the lead investigator in a case against defendants charged with kidnapping, torture and rape.

According to the memo, Contreras told other investigators that Lewis did not want a warrant executed in connection with the case in part because she was concerned for her safety. Lewis said she never told him that.

DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said Thursday he could not comment on the motion as the case is still pending.

A hearing is scheduled Friday before Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II to determine whether to proceed with an evidentiary hearing.

The memo Lewis wrote wasn’t turned over to defense counsel until Aug. 30 of this year, a day after Lewis requested a motion prohibiting defense counsel from mentioning anything at trial regarding why Contreras had been placed on leave.

Defense counsel has argued the memo, written Feb. 22, 2017, goes directly toward Contreras’ credibility and should have been given to them far earlier.

The memo states Contreras was placed on leave Feb. 3, 2017. It does not contain details as to why he was put on leave.

The defense now plans to call Lewis as a witness and is seeking to recuse the entire District Attorney’s office.

The state Attorney General’s office has filed a motion opposing the recusal, arguing it’s not clear Lewis actually is a witness in the case, and even if she is it doesn’t disqualify the entire District Attorney’s office. There is no pattern of ethical violations or withholding of exculpatory material by the office, the motion says.

The case

The motions have been filed in the case of Norik Ter-Galstanyan, Ingo Gonzalez and Alexis Pule. It’s alleged they were involved in the kidnapping of a couple that owed Ter-Galstanyan $2,000.

Court documents say the victims reported they were held captive early September 2015 inside an east Bakersfield medical marijuana dispensary owned by Ter-Galstanyan where they were beaten and sodomized.

A total of five people were arrested after the male victim managed to call 911, according to court documents.

Two of the defendants have taken plea agreements.

Lanny Ham pleaded no contest to a felony threat charge and was sentenced to three years in prison. Jesse Giron-Miranda has pleaded no contest to kidnapping but has not been sentenced.

Ter-Galstanyan and Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping, torture and sodomy, among other charges, and Pule is charged with kidnapping.